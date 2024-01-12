Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has added 11 players to the Seminoles' 2024 roster via the NCAA transfer portal over the last several weeks and he and his staff might not be done yet. The Seminoles will play host on Friday to Alabama running back Roydell Williams and Florida offensive lineman Richie Leonard. Williams' visit to Tallahassee has been expected since last week after he announced he had been offered by FSU. The Seminoles' recruitment of Leonard has picked up steam. With the drop-add period for the spring semester over in the next couple of days it is expected that the pair could make a decision on whether they will transfer to Florida State as early as Friday but likely no longer the middle part of next week.

Williams, 5-10 and 214 pounds, was Alabama's third leading rushing this past season. He was productive over the last four seasons for the Crimson Tide where he ran for 1165 yards on 234 carriers in 45 career games. This past season he ran for a career high 560 yards on 111 carries, including five touchdown runs. Williams also caught 11 passes for 58 yards in 2023. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Leonard played in 31 games for the Gators over the last three seasons after signing with Florida in 2020 and redshirting his first season in Gainesville. He has two years left to play one season when you factor in the 2020 Covid year. In 2023 Leonard started all 12 games for Florida and led the team with 755 snaps played on the offensive line. According to PFF stats, Leonard gave up 16 pressures this past season on 443 pass blocking plays. He made one start in 2022 but did play in 11 games a redshirt sophomore. Leonard also started one game as a redshirt freshman. Leonard would be the second offensive lineman added to the roster via the portal if he chooses FSU. Norvell added Alabama offensive guard Terrence Ferguson to the roster on Thursday.