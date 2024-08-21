PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Behind DJ Uiagalelei, FSU offense beginning to click as it prepares for GT

DJ Uiagalelei and the receivers are beginning to click in the passing game.
DJ Uiagalelei and the receivers are beginning to click in the passing game. (Bob Ferrante)
Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

In more ways than one, it has been a fall camp about growth for Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei: Growth as a leader, growth as a teammate and growth as a quarterback of the offense.

It's not an easy task learning a third offense in as many seasons but that has been the task for the Oregon State transfer. Not only that, but Uiagalelei has had to leap headfirst into the challenge of running an offense that is attempting to replenish playmakers at every position.

When we spoke with Uiagalelei at the conclusion of the first week of camp, he said that he was becoming more comfortable with the offense in front of him.

"The more I've been in it, now with the whole summer, (FSU analyst Austin) Tucker and (QBs coach Tony) Tokarz have done a really good job of helping me learn the offense along with coach (Mike) Norvell and all the other offensive guys. I feel pretty comfortable right now," Uiagalelei said at the end of July.

But that optimism didn't always match the outcome on the practice field. Over the next week or so of practices, there were times the passing attack was not-so-quietly dominated by a defense that looks to be on par with last season. There were days that the running attack accounted for most of the positive plays. There was even a day where Norvell was so loudly displeased with the offense's ability to push the ball down the field, you could hear him from the other side of the practice field.

If you had just viewed that string of practices in a nutshell, you'd be forgiven for wondering if things would come together by the time the team left for Ireland.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0JVbWl2d3dxZ2ZjP3NpPWVNeGd0RVowWjVJdm81dXk/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Advertisement

Yet in the last 10 practices, following the annual trip to Jacksonville, a switch has been flipped. The gears of the offense have begun to churn as it prepares for Georgia Tech and a lot of that can be attributed to the growth of Uiagalelei in the offense.

Missed throws and delayed decision-making have turned into eye-raising deep balls and consistent moving of the offense down the field in 11-on-11 team periods.

"I feel like I've done a good job," Uiagalelei said of his progress in camp. "I've learned the offense and have definitely gotten more comfortable with all the motions, installs — especially getting into the game plan we know we are going to run for the game. Fall camp and spring ball you have a huge variety of plays you've got to remember. Game-planning starts, it get's shrunken down and you know what plays are going to get called at certain down and distances.

"It's been a lot easier and it's been fun. I've had a fun time learning the offense, getting to game plan with the coaches and learn how Coach Norvell, Atkins and Tokarz think. It's been a fun process."

Much of the process has been the coaching staff throwing everything at DJ in hoping that pressure makes diamonds. The potential of Uiagalelei has been evident throughout fall camp, as has the talent of the former five-star.

It may be cliche to use the term "growing pains," but it actually may be the best way to describe the evolution of the offense this preseason. As the game plan has become more refined and as Uiagalelei has become more in tune with the flow of the offense, you can see the confidence building in the lead up to Ireland.

"You go through spring practice, we tried to put him in some really challenging situations," Norvell said at Sunday's press conference. "Some of the things we wanted to see, we wanted to see him respond to a disappointment. We wanted to put him in the hardest looks to see what was his decision making, how would he go and then how would he grow from that. I think he's just done an outstanding job. He's playing with a lot of confidence. I'm excited to go see him play like he's prepared. If he does that, I think he could have a very special season. He's a great young man. He's a great leader. The work that he's put in, and he's got all the talent."

It has not just been Uiagalelei who has elevated in the closing stages of fall camp. The wide receivers have followed suit. Ja'Khi Douglas has returned to form after a sloppy mid-camp, Malik Benson has continued to be a reliable target, Darion Williamson has exploded onto the scene in the last few practices, and Jalen Brown might be the most improved member of the room in the last four weeks.

"They've done an unbelievable job," Uiagalelei said of the receivers. "They compete every single day, they run full speed routes every single rep, and they are making plays. There are finishing the reps, finishing those catches, getting the YAC after the catch too ... it makes my job easy. I've just got it in the spot and I know they are going to make the catch and make me look good."

As the Seminoles set off for Ireland late on Wednesday, the passing game seems to have begun to click at the right time. Uiagalelei and the wide receiver room hope to carry over the momentum from a good final week of practice against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters


Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzV2Y3NTdE9TWDdHdEMzQUdEOG56ZDUiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwOTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Zsb3JpZGFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvYmVoaW5kLWRqLXVpYWdhbGVsZWktZnN1LW9mZmVuc2Ut YmVnaW5uaW5nLXRvLWNsaWNrLWFzLWl0LXByZXBhcmVzLWZvci1ndCIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG ZmxvcmlkYXN0YXRlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYmVoaW5kLWRqLXVp YWdhbGVsZWktZnN1LW9mZmVuc2UtYmVnaW5uaW5nLXRvLWNsaWNrLWFzLWl0 LXByZXBhcmVzLWZvci1ndCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDk3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==