If you had just viewed that string of practices in a nutshell, you'd be forgiven for wondering if things would come together by the time the team left for Ireland.

But that optimism didn't always match the outcome on the practice field. Over the next week or so of practices, there were times the passing attack was not-so-quietly dominated by a defense that looks to be on par with last season. There were days that the running attack accounted for most of the positive plays. There was even a day where Norvell was so loudly displeased with the offense's ability to push the ball down the field, you could hear him from the other side of the practice field.

"The more I've been in it, now with the whole summer, (FSU analyst Austin) Tucker and (QBs coach Tony) Tokarz have done a really good job of helping me learn the offense along with coach (Mike) Norvell and all the other offensive guys. I feel pretty comfortable right now," Uiagalelei said at the end of July.

When we spoke with Uiagalelei at the conclusion of the first week of camp, he said that he was becoming more comfortable with the offense in front of him.

It's not an easy task learning a third offense in as many seasons but that has been the task for the Oregon State transfer. Not only that, but Uiagalelei has had to leap headfirst into the challenge of running an offense that is attempting to replenish playmakers at every position.

In more ways than one, it has been a fall camp about growth for Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei: Growth as a leader, growth as a teammate and growth as a quarterback of the offense.

Yet in the last 10 practices, following the annual trip to Jacksonville, a switch has been flipped. The gears of the offense have begun to churn as it prepares for Georgia Tech and a lot of that can be attributed to the growth of Uiagalelei in the offense.

Missed throws and delayed decision-making have turned into eye-raising deep balls and consistent moving of the offense down the field in 11-on-11 team periods.

"I feel like I've done a good job," Uiagalelei said of his progress in camp. "I've learned the offense and have definitely gotten more comfortable with all the motions, installs — especially getting into the game plan we know we are going to run for the game. Fall camp and spring ball you have a huge variety of plays you've got to remember. Game-planning starts, it get's shrunken down and you know what plays are going to get called at certain down and distances.

"It's been a lot easier and it's been fun. I've had a fun time learning the offense, getting to game plan with the coaches and learn how Coach Norvell, Atkins and Tokarz think. It's been a fun process."

Much of the process has been the coaching staff throwing everything at DJ in hoping that pressure makes diamonds. The potential of Uiagalelei has been evident throughout fall camp, as has the talent of the former five-star.

It may be cliche to use the term "growing pains," but it actually may be the best way to describe the evolution of the offense this preseason. As the game plan has become more refined and as Uiagalelei has become more in tune with the flow of the offense, you can see the confidence building in the lead up to Ireland.

"You go through spring practice, we tried to put him in some really challenging situations," Norvell said at Sunday's press conference. "Some of the things we wanted to see, we wanted to see him respond to a disappointment. We wanted to put him in the hardest looks to see what was his decision making, how would he go and then how would he grow from that. I think he's just done an outstanding job. He's playing with a lot of confidence. I'm excited to go see him play like he's prepared. If he does that, I think he could have a very special season. He's a great young man. He's a great leader. The work that he's put in, and he's got all the talent."

It has not just been Uiagalelei who has elevated in the closing stages of fall camp. The wide receivers have followed suit. Ja'Khi Douglas has returned to form after a sloppy mid-camp, Malik Benson has continued to be a reliable target, Darion Williamson has exploded onto the scene in the last few practices, and Jalen Brown might be the most improved member of the room in the last four weeks.

"They've done an unbelievable job," Uiagalelei said of the receivers. "They compete every single day, they run full speed routes every single rep, and they are making plays. There are finishing the reps, finishing those catches, getting the YAC after the catch too ... it makes my job easy. I've just got it in the spot and I know they are going to make the catch and make me look good."

As the Seminoles set off for Ireland late on Wednesday, the passing game seems to have begun to click at the right time. Uiagalelei and the wide receiver room hope to carry over the momentum from a good final week of practice against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

