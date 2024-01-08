Longtime football coach Bob Harbison, the defensive coach for the Seminoles’ legendary 1964 defense and the man who recruited legendary players Deion Sanders and Odell Haggins in 1985, passed away on January 4. He was 96.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Culley's MeadowWood at 1737 Riggins Road on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice.

Harbison was hired by Don Veller in 1948, the third year of Florida State’s football existence and served until retirement in 1986. Talk to the Seminoles who played for him and they’ll describe a tough task master who demanded the best from them. Talk to the coaching staff and they described a man short on talk and deep in knowledge.

“He was an outstanding coach. He was old school. Tough,” said former defensive ends coach Jim Gladden, who worked with Harbison for 11 years. “We’d be in a meeting and he’d sit and not say anything, then he’d get up on the board and draw some X's and O's and say, ‘OK, men, have you thought of this?’ And we’d all think, 'Golly, why didn’t we didn’t think of that?' Bob was very sound but simple. Don’t make it complicated.

"They give Darrell Royal credit for the acronym K.I.S.S., but Harbie was saying ‘Keep it simple stupid long before Royal. Harbison would tell us, ‘The more you put in their heads, the slower their feet get. The players all loved him because he had so many funny sayings.”

“He was one of the best defensive minds I’ve ever come across,” said former defensive back John Crowe, who also spent a few years in coaching. “He gave me his playbook and it included many words of wisdom.”

Crowe was also impressed by Harbison’s ability to get his point across.

“He was a man of few words and they were all small words,” Crowe said with a laugh, recalling a film session in which one player wasn’t putting up a fight. “ ’You’re a thief,’ ” Harbison yelled. “ ’You’re stealing our food.’ ”

Gladden and Crowe also talked about Harbison’s ability to evaluate talent.

“He was probably the best in Florida State history at evaluating high school talent,” Crowe said, a comment Gladden would echo.

“He was an outstanding evaluator of talent,” Gladden said. “I remember we would all sit in film together to evaluate a player’s film and when the kid we were watching would do something good, one of us would say, ‘Back it up and let’s see that again.’ Harbie would say, ‘Don’t back it up. If he’s any good he’ll DO it again.’ ”

In 1984, as a reporter I remember coming into the football offices to see Harbison sitting at an organized desk, hands folded, while all the other coaches were out signing prospects.

“Don’t you have any prospects you can sign today?” I naively asked Harbison. He offered me a seat and some invaluable recruiting wisdom. “Sure, I have prospects I could sign. I just don’t have any who can play.”

Harbie would go on to tell me about a skinny little ol' kid he planned to sign the next year, one he said “may be the best football player I’ve ever seen.”

During the coming years I learned the wisdom in his patience. I’ve met a number of coaches who could sign prospects but far fewer who could evaluate players. Gladden and assistant coach Billy Sexton — both great evaluators — told me when Harbison signs a kid, you can count on him to become a starter. Two years after Harbison retired, when the Seminoles beat Auburn in the 1988 Sugar Bowl, six of FSU’s 22 starters had been signed by Harbie, including that special player Harbison had told me about way back in 1984, Deion Sanders.

As promised, Harbison signed Sanders in 1985 along with Odell Haggins, Shelton Thompson and Dedrick Dodge, all football players who would make an immediate impact and were the core of the 1985 class that was instrumental in kickstarting the Dynasty Era.

When you think about the greatest defenses in Florida State history, his 1964 defense is in the conversation. That defense gave up 66 points and his defensive line begrudged 2.1 yards per carry. They recorded four shutouts and held seven teams to 7 or fewer points, including Florida in the Seminoles' first win ever over the Gators (16-7).

Harbison later coached kickers and punters and offensive line, too. “Harbison knew something about everything,” Gladden said, “and he could bring something more to whatever he was given to do.”

Harbison was born on February 19, 1927 in Vincennes, Ind. He spent his early years on a small farm in Petersburg, Ind. After graduating from the University of Indiana in 1948, where he was an outstanding football player, he was hired by Florida State's head football coach, Don Veller.

Within his obituary there’s a quote from an unnamed author who wrote of Harbison’s legendary FSU status: “It was written once that when that inevitable day arrives and Bob Harbison knocks on the door of the Pearly Gates, St. Peter will greet the old coach warmly and take him to Heaven's Garnet and Gold Room."

Harbison retired in 1986 and shortly thereafter was inducted into the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame.

A quiet man, Harbison spent his retirement outdoors — hunting, fishing, bird watching, and picking berries for his famous jams. Former FSU center Bob Urich, who would later become the star of the television series "Spenser: For Hire," had a special relationship with Harbie and the two spent many days together pursuing their outdoor interests.

Harbison was also an avid reader who loved learning. He enjoyed all sports, especially watching the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Rays. He loved to travel and explore new places into his 90's.

According to his obituary: “Bob was a loyal and trusted friend to many. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a good story. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke we all listened for the lesson he was about to share with us.”

Harbison was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jayne, and daughter Mary Jayne. He was also predeceased by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters. Bob is survived by his children, Paula Roberts, Susan Brazier (D' Arcy), Joe Harbison (Ott); his grandchildren, Ian Brazier (Kirsten), Erin McGonegle (Dan), Matt Brazier (Sara), and John Roberts (Latoya); and his great grandchildren, Penelope Brazier, Quinn McGonegle, and Jack McGonegle.

Crowe concluded his thoughts with these words, “Other than Bobby Bowden, Harbison’s 38 years as an assistant had as much affect on Florida State football as anyone.”

Jim Joanos profiled Harbison on Nolefan.org in 2006