Among the prospects at the Seminole Showcase on Saturday were parents and high school coaches making the trip to support their athletes. Chad Mavety, who played at Florida State in 2014 and '15, returned as Lake Minneola (Fla.) High offensive line coach to bring one of his prospects for evaluation by Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins.

Mavety is in his fifth year at Lake Minneola and talked with the Osceola about his relationship with the coaching staff and a prospect he feels is a rising star on the offensive line.

What drew you into coaching?

Mavety: Once I stopped playing here I just decided I want to give back, get involved in the game. I found a good high school, Lake Minneola, had a good program that I thought had good potential down the road. Now I'm just there coaching the O-line, just trying to build it into a powerhouse and get the next great group of O-linemen in Central Florida.

Who are the voices from your football career that you lean on when you teach young linemen?

Mavety: I'll be honest, it’s a lot of Coach Trickett. Having played for him and, at the time not understanding a lot of things he said, it now resonates being older. You kind of understand the why, why he did so many things and why he was so hard on us. So I try and coach my guys in the same exact way. Push them hard, coach them hard with a lot of detail. That's how you create big, great O-linemen.

Is the door open for you as a Seminole to call coaches or come back and visit?

Mavety: I could always come back, feel like family, especially with coach Odell (Haggins). It’s nice to have an open door. Good staff, good program. It’s nice to come back here smiling when you’re doing good. It was tough for a few years. But I was here during the hard times, I’m here during the good times.

How have you seen the offensive line grow the last few years?

Mavety: It’s been a complete turnaround. Coach Norvell, coach Atkins, they’re putting this program exactly where it was and where it’s supposed to be. Top-notch program. Coach Atkins is one of the best around. He does a great job of getting those guys to play together. And that’s the biggest thing is five guys playing as one. We have such a strong tradition with offensive linemen. It’s good to see us back. We still got a ways to go. We’re on the way. Me being a former player, it’s good to see.

You brought a young prospect here. Are you just helping him as he begins his recruitment with camps like these?

Mavety: He’s a young guy, Chancellor Barclay. He’s a 2026 lineman. He’s got a couple offers, but I had to bring him home and get coach Atkins, coach Norvell and them to check him out and get eyes on him. He had a good day today. We'll get some good news here pretty soon.

What are his strengths and areas of improvement?

Mavety: He’s got to gain weight. Hopefully he grows in height. Right now he’s 6-4 and 280. But he’s 2026. He’s got a couple of years left. Just fine tune the technique and just understand the level of speed and power you got to have to play this game and especially at this level. It takes a lot. You don’t notice it until you go up against the best guys in the country. So that’s why I like bringing them around these elite camps and getting to go up against kids from all across America.