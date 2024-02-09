Charles Lester III knew all along that he would end up at Florida State. But he did want to enjoy the recruiting process and take visits to other schools. “I took my recruiting process and decided to enjoy it a little bit,” Lester said on Thursday. “I always knew where I wanted to go — Florida State — as a kid. This was always the school. I never looked away. Throughout the whole recruiting process, I knew I was going to Florida State. But when it came down to recruiting and just having fun at the high school level, I wanted to enjoy that process.” Lester visited Alabama and Colorado but in the end stuck with FSU. Among the reasons? Coach Mike Norvell. “At the end of the day, Mike Norvell is my guy,” Lester said. Lester showed he was one of the top cornerbacks in the class of 2024, both early in his career at Sarasota Riverview and in his senior season at Venice. Last fall, he had 50 tackles, seven pass break-ups and three interceptions as he helped Venice reach the state championship game. Venice lost, but Lester threw a pretty downfield pass for a big gain early in the night.

