Advertisement

in other news

FSU will be without Kam Davis, Darius Washington for Miami game

FSU will be without Kam Davis, Darius Washington for Miami game

FSU updates the availability of some key players before Saturday's game at Miami.

 • Bob Ferrante
Updates: FSU vs. Alabama baseball exhibition

Updates: FSU vs. Alabama baseball exhibition

Jamie Arnold is on the mound for the Seminoles in Saturday’s exhibition.

External content
 • Nick Carlisle
Live Updates: FSU looks to pull the upset in rivalry clash vs. No. 6 Miami

Live Updates: FSU looks to pull the upset in rivalry clash vs. No. 6 Miami

Can FSU hang in the game and maybe even pull off the upset as a sizable underdog at No. 6 Miami Saturday night?

 • Curt Weiler
FSU takes down UNC on Senior Day

FSU takes down UNC on Senior Day

The Florida State soccer team defeated North Carolina 4-2 on Friday night.

 • Justin Hood
FSU baseball to face Alabama in exhibition on Saturday

FSU baseball to face Alabama in exhibition on Saturday

After struggling on the mound in an exhibition against Auburn, FSU now plays host to Alabama.

 • Patrick Nelson

in other news

FSU will be without Kam Davis, Darius Washington for Miami game

FSU will be without Kam Davis, Darius Washington for Miami game

FSU updates the availability of some key players before Saturday's game at Miami.

 • Bob Ferrante
Updates: FSU vs. Alabama baseball exhibition

Updates: FSU vs. Alabama baseball exhibition

Jamie Arnold is on the mound for the Seminoles in Saturday’s exhibition.

External content
 • Nick Carlisle
Live Updates: FSU looks to pull the upset in rivalry clash vs. No. 6 Miami

Live Updates: FSU looks to pull the upset in rivalry clash vs. No. 6 Miami

Can FSU hang in the game and maybe even pull off the upset as a sizable underdog at No. 6 Miami Saturday night?

 • Curt Weiler
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Column: Pendulum swing weighing on FSU as state rival Miami is on top
circle avatar
Bob Ferrante  •  TheOsceola
Editor
Twitter
@bobferrante
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Florida State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement