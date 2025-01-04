Column: Physicality is one point of emphasis for Mike Norvell in rebuild

The new year has just begun but Florida State has already begun to hand out offers to 2026 prospects.
Jared Verse was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie for the NFC, while Derwin James will represent the AFC.
Florida State moves into the new year with 10 transfers already signed. What's next?
Braden Fiske has a two-sack game in the Rams' win to lead Seminoles in the NFL.
FSU had to improve up front, which it did. Those and other thoughts on how the roster shapes up, 2025 opponents.
