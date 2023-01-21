Florida State built a 10-point halftime lead and quickly gave it away. But Darin Green Jr. made sure the Seminoles left Pittsburgh with a win.

Green Jr. scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, drilling 5 of 8 3-point attempts for the game, in FSU’s 71-64 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. The UCF transfer also had a pretty step-back jumper from inside the arc late in the game and has back-to-back games with 20 or more points and both have contributed to road wins for the Seminoles.

Matthew Cleveland had nine of his 11 points in the first half as FSU (7-13, 5-4 ACC) raced to a 39-29 lead at the break. He added eight rebounds, contributing and again logging heavy minutes but the sophomore forward’s streak of eight straight double-doubles came to an end.

The Seminoles shot 25 of 49 (51 percent) and 10 of 20 (50 percent) from 3-point range.

Caleb Mills had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Baba Miller had five points and three rebounds in 13 minutes. Chandler Jackson had eight points and two rebounds in seven minutes.

FSU also held Pitt to 7 of 28 (25 percent) shooting from 3-point range, although Blake Hinson had 16 points and made 4 of 9 3-pointers. Jamarius Burton had 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting for the Panthers (13-7, 6-3).

Green Jr. now has five games with 20 or more points, including a season-best 30 points in the loss to St. John’s. On Tuesday, he helped FSU win at Notre Dame and on Saturday he was a major factor in the win over Pitt.