Q: So what kind of things have you been focusing on since signing with Florida State, Patrick? And where are you at size-wise now?

A: Mainly, it's been working out for me. I've been doing a lot of running and conditioning. I've heard a lot about how [difficult] the conditioning is when you are a freshman with FSU, so I'm making sure I'm ready for anything. So a lot of running and conditioning. They tell me the summer workouts are very intense. My height and weight is 6-foot-5, 210 pounds or 215 pounds. When I first get there, FSU wants to get me right at 220 pounds. That's the first standard they want me to hit. I would say the main thing for me to do that is really eating right and always eating the right things.

Q: I remember the first time I talked to you was during your sophomore year of high school, and even then you clearly had a lot of love for FSU. But you also seemed to like Miami, and at one point you committed to Nebraska. What does it feel like to now officially be heading to Florida State and how did you make that decision?

A: With FSU, looking at the history ... that was a dream school for me, for sure. And I knew the comfort I had when I was there. Then with this staff, it's a different feeling with the culture and how these guys work. There was never a time where I wasn't a priority to them. Coach J.P. (defensive ends coach John Papuchis) was a big part of that. The connection was just so strong, A lot of people just go somewhere because they are the best team. For me, I want to be a part of something special, and I strongly feel FSU has that, and I want to be a significant part of that. This class is trying to build their own team and program. I wanted to join something building.