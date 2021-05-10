 FSU Football signee update on Miami defensive end Patrick Payton
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 08:57:36 -0500') }} football Edit

DE signee Patrick Payton focused on building 'something special' at FSU

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Miami Northwestern defensive end Patrick Payton had his eyes on FSU for a long time, but it wasn't until head coach Mike Norvell's staff arrived that the Seminoles made him a major priority.

Now that he's preparing to arrive at FSU on May 29 after finishing up his high school exams, Payton talks with Warchant about his development as a player, the recruiting process, what he likes about this coaching staff, how he expects to be used in FSU's defense and more.

Payton says he hopes to eventually wear No. 11 or No. 5 if those numbers become available in the future, and he thinks he might end up rooming with either Shyheim Brown or Omarion Cooper. Continue reading below for the complete interview.

Patrick Payton discusses his journey to Florida State football.
Q: So what kind of things have you been focusing on since signing with Florida State, Patrick? And where are you at size-wise now?

A: Mainly, it's been working out for me. I've been doing a lot of running and conditioning. I've heard a lot about how [difficult] the conditioning is when you are a freshman with FSU, so I'm making sure I'm ready for anything. So a lot of running and conditioning. They tell me the summer workouts are very intense. My height and weight is 6-foot-5, 210 pounds or 215 pounds. When I first get there, FSU wants to get me right at 220 pounds. That's the first standard they want me to hit. I would say the main thing for me to do that is really eating right and always eating the right things.

Q: I remember the first time I talked to you was during your sophomore year of high school, and even then you clearly had a lot of love for FSU. But you also seemed to like Miami, and at one point you committed to Nebraska. What does it feel like to now officially be heading to Florida State and how did you make that decision?

A: With FSU, looking at the history ... that was a dream school for me, for sure. And I knew the comfort I had when I was there. Then with this staff, it's a different feeling with the culture and how these guys work. There was never a time where I wasn't a priority to them. Coach J.P. (defensive ends coach John Papuchis) was a big part of that. The connection was just so strong, A lot of people just go somewhere because they are the best team. For me, I want to be a part of something special, and I strongly feel FSU has that, and I want to be a significant part of that. This class is trying to build their own team and program. I wanted to join something building.

