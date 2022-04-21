 Top DE prospects for Florida State's 2023 football recruiting class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-21 09:02:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Defensive End Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top targets

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

We continue our FSU football recruiting Hot Board breakdowns with the defensive end position, where the Seminoles already have one commitment for 2023 and are looking very strong for several other top-tier targets.

Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's DE board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the defensive tackles.

Earlier Hot Boards: QB and RB | WR | TE | OL |

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Four-star DE Wilky Denaud is high on the 'Noles after spring visit
Four-star DE Wilky Denaud is high on the 'Noles after spring visit

DEFENSIVE ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook on DE Lamont Green 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Committed

None

Legacy recruit that is very locked in with the 'Noles.

Odell Haggins,

John Papuchis

The Skinny on FSU & Green

There's no need to spend a lot of time on this one. Green, who goes by the nickname "Boots," is very locked in with the Seminoles. He's also up to 238 pounds I'm told now. His game has really taken off in recent months, and he is one of the top pass-rushing ends in the Southeast in my view. Last season, he had 15 sacks. So look for his ranking to keep climbing.

Outlook on DE Wilky Denaud 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

Aub, Ark, Mia, PSU

He didn't commit at the FSU spring game, but 'Noles are sitting in a strong spot

John Papuchis

The Skinny on FSU & Denaud

While he didn't commit to the 'Noles like we thought he might during the weekend of the spring game, I still very much like where FSU sits in this recruitment. I plan to Forecast him to FSU soon. The connection at FSU is different, and it's a school he keeps returning to because of that comfort level. He also likes the way he's going to be used in this defense. So while he's going to take a few more visits, I think FSU has positioned itself very well here.

I'm not even sure I can pick a second-place team at this stage. That tells you how solid of a lead I think it is for the 'Noles.

Outlook on DE Rueben Bain 
Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

Mia, Ala, Ark, Aub, Pitt

This continues to be an FSU-UM battle, and 'Noles are trending as strong competition.

Odell Haggins,

John Papuchis
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}