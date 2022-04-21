Defensive End Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top targets
We continue our FSU football recruiting Hot Board breakdowns with the defensive end position, where the Seminoles already have one commitment for 2023 and are looking very strong for several other top-tier targets.
Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's DE board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the defensive tackles.
DEFENSIVE ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Committed
|
None
|
Legacy recruit that is very locked in with the 'Noles.
|
Odell Haggins,
John Papuchis
The Skinny on FSU & Green
There's no need to spend a lot of time on this one. Green, who goes by the nickname "Boots," is very locked in with the Seminoles. He's also up to 238 pounds I'm told now. His game has really taken off in recent months, and he is one of the top pass-rushing ends in the Southeast in my view. Last season, he had 15 sacks. So look for his ranking to keep climbing.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Aub, Ark, Mia, PSU
|
He didn't commit at the FSU spring game, but 'Noles are sitting in a strong spot
|
John Papuchis
The Skinny on FSU & Denaud
While he didn't commit to the 'Noles like we thought he might during the weekend of the spring game, I still very much like where FSU sits in this recruitment. I plan to Forecast him to FSU soon. The connection at FSU is different, and it's a school he keeps returning to because of that comfort level. He also likes the way he's going to be used in this defense. So while he's going to take a few more visits, I think FSU has positioned itself very well here.
I'm not even sure I can pick a second-place team at this stage. That tells you how solid of a lead I think it is for the 'Noles.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Mia, Ala, Ark, Aub, Pitt
|
This continues to be an FSU-UM battle, and 'Noles are trending as strong competition.
|
Odell Haggins,
John Papuchis
