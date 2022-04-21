Defensive End Hot Board: Breaking down FSU Football's top targets

We continue our FSU football recruiting Hot Board breakdowns with the defensive end position, where the Seminoles already have one commitment for 2023 and are looking very strong for several other top-tier targets. Here is a look at the top prospects on FSU's DE board, which other schools will be the main competition, and what the Seminoles need to do to land important commitments. Coming up next will be the defensive tackles. Earlier Hot Boards: QB and RB | WR | TE | OL | *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Four-star DE Wilky Denaud is high on the 'Noles after spring visit

DEFENSIVE ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook on DE Lamont Green Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Committed None Legacy recruit that is very locked in with the 'Noles. Odell Haggins, John Papuchis

The Skinny on FSU & Green There's no need to spend a lot of time on this one. Green, who goes by the nickname "Boots," is very locked in with the Seminoles. He's also up to 238 pounds I'm told now. His game has really taken off in recent months, and he is one of the top pass-rushing ends in the Southeast in my view. Last season, he had 15 sacks. So look for his ranking to keep climbing.

Outlook on DE Wilky Denaud Trending Schools Commentary Main recruiters Warmer Aub, Ark, Mia, PSU He didn't commit at the FSU spring game, but 'Noles are sitting in a strong spot John Papuchis