Landon Dickerson could get used to this being-healthy thing.

He's certainly accustomed to the alternative.

The third-year Florida State offensive lineman missed the final four games -- and the following spring -- of his true freshman season after tearing his ACL.

Then in the fourth game of his sophomore season, against Miami, he broke his right ankle and missed the final nine games of the 2017 season.

Dickerson might be the most talented offensive lineman on Florida State's roster -- he's certainly in that conversation. And now, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound redshirt sophomore is excited about taking advantage of two healthy legs.

"I feel great," Dickerson said on Wednesday morning. "Obviously, it kind of sucks not being able to play football. Now that I'm back out here, though, it's always great to be playing."

With the tempo that new head coach Willie Taggart runs at practice, Dickerson is getting plenty of reps to make up for lost time.

He said it has been an adjustment, just getting used to the speed of the offense. But he added that the offensive line is coming around.