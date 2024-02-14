DJ Uiagalelei probably didn't envision at the onset of his collegiate career that this is how things would play out.

A five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2020 class according to Rivals, Uiagalelei now finds himself entering his fifth season in college football at his third school, Florida State, after things didn't pan out at his original school, Clemson, and the head coach at his second school, Oregon State, left in November to take the Michigan State job.

Even if it's not how he may have envisioned it, that doesn't seem to bother Uiagalelei whatsoever. It may not have been how he planned it, but the quarterback is exactly where he wants to be in Tallahassee.

"I'm happy to be here. Happy to be a Seminole..." Uiagalelei said Wednesday in his first interview since officially joining the FSU football program in January. "There's been ups, there's been downs but for me, man, it's been nothing but a blessing for me. I think in this way of life and the way life is, things aren't perfect. I think God's timing is everything. Sometimes timing isn't how you want it. God's timing isn't something that maybe you want it to be, but it's always the right timing."

Long before Uiagalelei — who grew up looking up to Jameis Winston and watching FSU games from across the country in his hometown of Inland Empire, Calif. — joined the Seminoles, he had admiration from afar for how Mike Norvell was building the FSU football program back.

He twice faced off against Norvell's Seminoles while he was Clemson's starting quarterback, first beating them 30-20 in a road game that FSU led in the fourth quarter.

"I think coach Norvell has done an amazing job with the program since he's taken over. Each and every year, it's been a steady climb. They just get better and better and better," Uiagalelei said. "That's what I saw from the first time I played Florida State in 2021. It wasn't the best year but you could tell there was talent on the team, you could tell there was a coaching staff with belief in the players that the ship's gonna get turned around."

Uiagalelei saw further evidence of himself when his Tigers traveled to Tallahassee in 2022, a game that Clemson won 34-28, one of only three FSU losses that season.

Uiagalelei refers to that 2022 team as something he knew was going to be a force to be reckoned with. He also recalls that atmosphere inside Doak Campbell Stadium as the best road environment he's encountered in his first four seasons of college football.

"Of all the places I've played at Oregon State and Clemson, this is my favorite away game I've ever played. When I played here in 2022, this place was rocking," Uiagalelei said. "Seeing (the Warchant) live, seeing all the fans, it was amazing. Seeing the Seminole ride on the horse, it was crazy. I'm excited. Excited about the fanbase, excited about playing here. I'm just excited."

That 2022 game at FSU turned out to be one of the better ones of Uiagalelei's time at Clemson, with him completing 65.2% of his passes for 203 yards, three touchdown passes and a touchdown run.

But it didn't end up turning his Clemson career around. After Uiagalelei threw for 4,767 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in two seasons as Clemson's primary starting quarterback, he was benched late that season in favor of Cade Klubnik.

He transferred to Oregon State ahead of the 2023 season and showed promise in his lone season in Corvallis, throwing for more yards (2,638) on fewer pass attempts (315) than in either of his Clemson seasons. His 8.4 yards per pass attempt ranked 27th nationally and Pro Football Focus ranked Uiagalelei in the top 10 nationally in both big-time throw rate (6.8%, 10th) and pressure-to-sack ratio (8.8%, ninth).

When OSU head coach Jonathan Smith left for the Michigan State job, Uiagalelei again entered the portal and had a very good idea of where he ideally wanted to spend his final season in college football.

"For me going through the process again and being in the transfer portal, my eyes were set on one school. I wanted to be here at Florida State," Uiagalelei said. "This is the spot I wanted to be and I'm just blessed and happy that coach Norvell and coach Tony Tokarz, everyone here on staff was excited to have me here and was able to let me be here, let me be a Seminole."