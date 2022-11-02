Florida State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett discusses his rehabilitation from injury after missing five games in the middle of the season.

"It was difficult but I learned a lot watching and seeing the guys practice and being able to help coach guys and help them through their technique," Lovett said after Wednesday's practice. "That's just me. That's just how I am. I like to help everybody if I can. At the end of the day we're all in this together."

Lovett had one tackle in 25 snaps but he was cited as being productive in eating up space on the interior of the line and allowing other linemen as well as linebackers make plays. He admitted getting back in condition for a game was tough.

"It was tough but at the same time I know how to push through it all," Lovett said. "I'm used to it. I can grind."

Lovett stayed in Tallahassee over the second bye week to work with FSU's training staff and also spent time working with the younger interior linemen as they stepped in during his absence.

