For the better part of three and a half quarters it looked like FSU might leave the Superdome with a decisive victory over LSU. Leading 17-3 and with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter FSU looked like it had taken a commanding two-score lead. After all, the FSU defense had held the LSU offense to 122 total yards up to that point in the game and the Tigers couldn't seem to find production anywhere. That changed when LSU started its sixth drive of the night, driving 82 yards in 11 plays to make it 17-10. FSU would then answer with another touchdown drive of it own to take a 24:10 lead with 9:04 left in the game. The Tigers would force two back-to-back three-and-outs (including forcing a fumble at the goal line on FSU's last possession of the night that could have put the game away) and then rattle off two scoring drives, one of 75 yards and the last 99 yards to cut the Seminoles' lead to 24-23 win no time on the clock. FSU would then go on to block its second kick of the night to hold on for its second straight win to start the 2022 season. The Osceola staff compiled a list of keys for an FSU victory prior to a game. Here are three that had keys that left an impression in the Seminoles win.

Special teams came up with the plays

One of the Osceola keys to victory was to produce swing plays in the kicking game and at the end of the night was the very reason FSU won the ball game. On the game's final play FSU blocked LSU's extra-point attempt that would have tied the game but instead allowed the Seminoles to secure a one-point win. The field-goal was blocked by safety Shyheim Brown. In the first quarter Jared Verse also blocked a chip-shot field-goal attempt that would ultimately prove to be just as big a factor as the game-ending block.

Passing game production

Another Osceola key to victory heading into this game was Jordan Travis and his Seminole pass catchers having success in the passing game. The thinking there was that it would be difficult to run against the Tigers' front four with sustained success and, while FSU ran for 132 yards on the ground, the Seminoles made their biggest plays through the air with Travis throwing for 260 yards while completing 20 of 33 passes including two touchdowns. Most impressive was Travis' success on third down, where he completed 8 of 12 passes for 92 yards. Eight different FSU wide receivers caught passes led by Ontaria Wilson, who caught seven passes for 102 yards including two touchdown catches. On FSU's first touchdown drive Travis completed two third-down passes to extend drives. He also had two third-down completions on FSU's next scoring drive, which gave the Seminoles a 10-3 lead. Not only was FSU efficient throwing the ball it also extended possessions and came up with explosive scoring plays. FSU's success throwing the ball might have done more to help the Seminoles running game than vice-versa, as we have become accustomed to seeing.

Pressure the quarterback