Five-star 2026 QB Brady Smigiel decommits from FSU

The five-star 2026 quarterback committed to FSU in June 2024. He had visited FSU's campus in April, June, July and September. Smigiel's decision was not a surprise, due in part to the Seminoles' on-field struggles in the fall and his intention to visit other programs.

In December, Smigiel visited Washington. He also picked up an offer from South Carolina on Jan. 3.

Smigiel will consider UCLA, Washington, South Carolina, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State, Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney said.

FSU is in the early stages of building its 2026 class, landing five commitments. Among those are four-star receiver Darryon Williams, four-star defensive back Efrem White and four-star defensive back Darryl Bell.