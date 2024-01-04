Florida's Attorney General is seeking to accomplish what school administrators and media have found impossible for years: To bring ACC and ESPN documentation into the public view.

AG Moody sent a public records request to the ACC requesting what it calls "public records currently being withheld from Florida State University." The AG office is seeking the ACC's agreement with ESPN as well "several other agreements, amendments and documents crucial to FSU's legal battle to leave the ACC."

The records request states FSU must travel to North Carolina to view the ACC's grant of rights and other multimedia agreement documents, which was confirmed by FSU officials during a Dec. 22 meeting of the Board of Trustees. FSU's general counsel, Carolyn Egan, has made frequent trips to the ACC's headquarters to review any documents but is not allowed to take notes or photos.

“One of Florida’s top universities is facing the possibility of forfeiting more than half a billion dollars, and the ACC is refusing to hand over the agreements at the center of this astronomical financial penalty," Moody said in a statement. "They are unlawfully keeping these documents locked away in North Carolina. However, North Carolina and Florida state laws are clear that these agreements are public records and must be handed over immediately. Today, I am taking action to ensure FSU and the public are able to review these agreements.”

Moody's office states the ACC has refused to produce the documents, which have not been viewed by the public or media and are at the center of two lawsuits: FSU's against the ACC, which was filed on Dec. 22, as well as the ACC's case on Dec. 21 in a Charlotte, N.C., court.

Moody’s public records request can be viewed here.

Earlier in December, Moody's office also sent a legal inquiry to the College Football Playoff committee seeking communication regarding why FSU was ranked fifth in the final standings. When asked for an update on Wednesday, a spokesperson told the Osceola that the CFP had "lawyered up and we have been in touch to discuss the requirements of the Civil Investigative Demand."