Florida State at top for four-star Karon Maycock, sets official visit

But it was the feeling that Maycock gets on campus that pushed him to get in a visit before the dead period in February.

Miami (Fla.) Central linebacker Karon Maycock has been highly sought after at safety and linebacker. Florida State sees Maycock at linebacker — and much of his visit on Saturday was spent being familiar with what that would look like in defensive coordinator Tony White's new system.

One of the more versatile and explosive prospects on the defensive side of the ball for the 2026 cycle was back on Florida State's campus for the final junior day of the month on Saturday.

"I wanted to come back because it feels like home — like family," Maycock said following his visit. "I know I've been up here a couple of times. The coaches — especially Coach Norvell — and the energy that he brings. He showed that he loved me and cared for me. It showed me that they really want me and the new DC as well so. It just felt great to come back here, talk with the coaches, tour the campus — it just felt like home."

Another important aspect of the visit was continuing his relationship with new linebackers coach John Papuchis, who finds himself in a new role this year.

"I've known JP since he got on the staff, so the relationship is really big," Maycock said. "He loves me and I love him. Even when we were in the meeting going through plays, he said that he is ready for me to be on this defense and that he can't wait. He's so excited."

Maycock also got some time to talk to Coach Norvell, who has made clear to him that he sees him as a priority for this cycle.

"He was telling me that he doesn't go out and get guys that aren't ready to play for him. He said I'm a good kid, a good person on and off the field. He knows that I would be a good person to come to the team and help the team out — win a championship."

When asked where the Seminoles stood in his recruitment, Maycock gave a short but efficient answer.

"To be honest they (Florida State) are at the top. The top-top. They really care for me," Maycock said.

"The relationships I have the coaches and the relationships they have with me. I know some of the players, so the relationships I have with some of the players too," he then added.

Even more good news for Florida State's standing his hotly contested recruitment: The Seminoles will be getting Maycock on an official visit on June 21.

Florida, Alabama, Ole Miss and Miami are also schools that Maycock considers to be at the top of his recruitment — with the latter being the only other school that has set up an official visit with Maycock (May 30).

But for now, the Seminoles should be considered a major contender for one of Florida's best defensive prospects.