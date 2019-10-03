The message wasn't necessarily meant for widespread consumption. It was more of a reminder from Florida State linebacker Josh Brown to himself.

It was written in blue marker on a dry-erase board.

"I will not be defeated," the note stated in all capital letters.

The word "not" was underlined.

Brown's father, Frederick Brown, posted it on Twitter on Sept. 27 -- one day before Florida State's 31-13 victory over visiting N.C. State.

It would be an important victory for the Seminoles and head coach Willie Taggart.

It would be a breakthrough of sorts for the younger Brown.

** Don't miss out on our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial