Finally healthy, LB Josh Brown thrilled with bigger role on FSU defense

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The message wasn't necessarily meant for widespread consumption. It was more of a reminder from Florida State linebacker Josh Brown to himself.

It was written in blue marker on a dry-erase board.

"I will not be defeated," the note stated in all capital letters.

The word "not" was underlined.

Brown's father, Frederick Brown, posted it on Twitter on Sept. 27 -- one day before Florida State's 31-13 victory over visiting N.C. State.

It would be an important victory for the Seminoles and head coach Willie Taggart.

It would be a breakthrough of sorts for the younger Brown.

Senior linebacker Josh Brown is seeing much more playing time on Florida State's defense in recent weeks. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Now in his fourth season as a Florida State Seminole, the former four-star prospect is finally getting the opportunity to play meaningful reps for the FSU defense -- not merely on special teams, where most of his career has been spent until now.

"It's been fun, exciting to get to help my team out for once," Brown said. "It's been a while. I'm just excited. Any way I can help my team, I'm just looking forward to doing that."

During his first three years in Tallahassee, Brown was forced to cope with a number of setbacks. There was a broken hand, a foot injury and a knee injury among others. And every time he started to feel like himself again, another ailment would pop up.

"One thing after another," the senior said earlier this week. "Nothing really major, but just kept getting injured. Over and over."

