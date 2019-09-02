Somewhat lost in the shuffle of Florida State's 36-31 loss to Boise State is that true freshman Travis Jay did not dress out for the game. The Rivals250 defensive back was listed in the official pregame depth chart as the backup punt returner but was not wearing an FSU uniform Saturday.

Warchant.com has learned that the highly touted freshman from Greenville, Fla. had an online course flagged. As a.result, he is not currently eligible to participate in games but is permitted to take part in practices.

The decision on Jay's status is currently under review so it is possible that he could have his eligibility restored at any time. In fact, Warchant.com has learned that people close to the situation are optimistic that the review will go in his favor.

Jay was expected to contribute early on both defense and special teams, and possibly on offense. He was ranked by Rivals.com as the nation's No. 15 cornerback for the 2019 recruiting class.

