Wyman is listed as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and plays cornerback and wide receiver. In his sophomore season, Wyman compiled 37 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and had five interceptions. Three of those interceptions came in a win on Sept. 1 against Dutchtown (Hampton, Ga.).

Wyman recorded 37 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns this season, helping Jonesboro to an 8-4 record. He was named Region 3 Player of the Year in the state of Georgia.

After receiving an offer from Florida State, Wyman now holds 13 total offers — with offers from nine P5 programs, including LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, UCF, Texas, Pittsburgh, and Auburn.

He took an unofficial visit to Florida State's in-season game against Syracuse on Oct. 14.