For the first time in four decades, there's going to be a new head coach in the Florida State dugout on Friday. When the No. 12 Seminoles open their season against visiting Niagara (6 p.m., ACC Network), the Mike Martin Jr. Era will officially begin. Everyone understands how massive the footprints are that came before him. And even in his wildest imagination, there's no chance he's thinking he will win as many games as his father, who retired as the all-time winningest coach in college sports history. Like his dad, though, Martin Jr. just wants to focus on getting that first win. Then the next. Then the next. And his first chance is Friday against Niagara. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

When he talked to the media before Thursday's practice, the first-year head coach didn't seem all that concerned about it being his first game as the head coach.

He's much more concerned with how his team will play than any emotions he might have before the game. "I really actually hate Opening Days," Martin Jr. said. "It's the most times you'll say, 'Son, what are you doing?' It's just something about it. I wasn't myself when I played on Opening Day. You just get so amped up, hyped up, excited that generally things are moving too fast.