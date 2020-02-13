For Florida State baseball, the Mike Martin Jr. era begins Friday at home
For the first time in four decades, there's going to be a new head coach in the Florida State dugout on Friday.
When the No. 12 Seminoles open their season against visiting Niagara (6 p.m., ACC Network), the Mike Martin Jr. Era will officially begin.
Everyone understands how massive the footprints are that came before him. And even in his wildest imagination, there's no chance he's thinking he will win as many games as his father, who retired as the all-time winningest coach in college sports history.
Like his dad, though, Martin Jr. just wants to focus on getting that first win. Then the next. Then the next.
And his first chance is Friday against Niagara.
When he talked to the media before Thursday's practice, the first-year head coach didn't seem all that concerned about it being his first game as the head coach.
He's much more concerned with how his team will play than any emotions he might have before the game.
"I really actually hate Opening Days," Martin Jr. said. "It's the most times you'll say, 'Son, what are you doing?' It's just something about it. I wasn't myself when I played on Opening Day. You just get so amped up, hyped up, excited that generally things are moving too fast.
"The key [in the opener] is to play smart, do what we've been doing and working on. And we're going to try to get better every day."
Martin Jr. said the pitching rotation for the weekend will be ace C.J. Van Eyk in Game 1, followed by left-hander Shane Drohan and veteran righty Conor Grady.
He said the closer, for now, will be freshman lefty Bryce Hubbart, but there are other arms in the bullpen that could also assume that role as the season goes on.
In the infield, he said Cooper Swanson will be the starter at third base and Carter Smith at first. Sophomore Nander De Sedas will be at shortstop and freshman Jackson Greene will be at second.
His son, freshman Tyler Martin, won't play in the field because of shoulder soreness, but he will be the designated hitter and bat leadoff.
"He's done a really good job," Martin Jr. said. "His swing-and-miss rate is by far the lowest on the team. He's got that knack for getting things going, getting on base."
Sophomore catcher Mat Nelson will bat second, center fielder Reese Albert third, left fielder Elijah Cabell fourth and right fielder Robbie Martin fifth. After that, Martin said, he's not sure what the order will be.
He just knows, as much as he might hate Opening Day, he's glad it's finally here.
And he now has a chance to collect Win No. 1 in his head coaching career -- which would put him just 2,028 wins away from catching his dad.
"The expectations are there," Martin Jr. said. "Whether we're coming off a year in which we went to Omaha or not. That's the way we want it. That's what's expected. And that's what we're pushing for."
