Florida State will be receiving an unofficial visit from four-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett in early March. Lockett, from Sachse (Texas) High has been in touch with Seminoles wide receiver coach Ron Dugans on a regular basis and likes the way FSU has developed wide receivers under Mike Norvell.

"Recruiting has been going well," Lockett said of the overall process. "I’m really liking all the schools that are recruiting me. I know eventually I’m going to have to cut it down soon."

And who has he been talking to the most?

"I’ve been in contact with Ohio State, Florida State, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State and Missouri as well," Lockett said. "Me and Coach Dugans talk on a week-to-week basis and their message to me is that they’re coming hard and want to get me at Florida State."

Dugans and coach Mike Norvell will get a chance to build on FSU's chances to land Lockett, who will make an unofficial visit to Florida State on March 9.

"I like what Coach Norvell has been doing with the program the last couple of seasons," said Lockett. "They have produced two wide receivers, Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, are first- and second-round (NFL draft picks)."

Another thing FSU has going for it with Lockett is what he is looking for in a college home.

"A family feel and the best place to get me to the next level," said Lockett.

The list of favorite schools Lockett listed outside of Florida State are Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M. Lockett will try to take unofficial visits to all of those schools prior to the start of his senior season.