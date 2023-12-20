Howard, who was originally committed to Michigan State earlier this year, decommitted from the Spartans in September. Immediately from that moment, FSU emerged as a major contender in Howard’s recruitment and he eventually selected the Seminoles over fellow finalists Florida, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State.

Four-star defensive back Jamari Howard out of Miami Norland High signed with the Seminoles Wednesday, just over a month after committing to FSU on Nov. 10.

Rivals ranks Howard as the No. 55 recruit in Florida and No. 34 safety in the 2024 class. He’s one of five defensive back commits in the Seminoles’ 2024 class along with five-star KJ Bolden and four-stars Charles Lester, Ricky Knight III and Cai Bates.

During his senior season at Norland, Howard recorded 50 tackles (44 solo), 10 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and blocked a punt. He helped lead the Vikings all the way to a state title game, which they lost to Berkeley Prep on Dec. 9.

Howard is expected to be an early enrollee and join the FSU football program in January.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Howard: "What we like about Howard is his physicality. He likes to come up and play the run. He is going to come up and play press man. He wants to take other team’s top receiver out of the game. He is going to try and mentally take someone out of a game. He has the size and length to give receivers fits. We like him because of his versatility. He can play corner, slot and safety at the next level."

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Howard: "He is a long, fluid athlete who has good change of direction for a player that has a long stride. Howard is physical as a tackler and is very good in run support. He is smooth in his backpedal, has good feet and can plant his foot and close on receivers quickly. Also, looks to have good football instincts and he plays hard. Based on his high school tape, he looks to have the tools to play corner, but depending on his ability to add size and weight he could develop into a big safety. Either way, you have to like the fact that he is versatile enough that he has the potential to play multiple positions as he develops physically and as a football player."

