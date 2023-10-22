"Just seeing those players make plays, it makes chills run down my back," Lester said. "It just shows what I can and what I will be doing once I get here."

Four-star DB Charles Lester III talked after watching his future teammates pull away from Duke in the fourth quarter of a tightly contested Top-25 matchup.

Following the Seminoles' 38-20 victory over No. 16 Duke on Saturday, Florida State got some more good news as one of its headline recruits for the 2024 class told the media that he was shutting down his recruitment and is locked in with the Seminoles.

It was the first game that Lester has attended since he committed to the Seminoles on July 28. While he has been to many Florida State games, this one was different.

"(The atmosphere) was way different than last time," Lester. "I haven't seen this many people at Doak in a long time. The stadium was rocking tonight. This was the most exciting game I've ever been to."

Despite visiting some other schools, mostly notably Florida, since committing to Florida State, Lester remains completely locked in with the Seminoles and he plans to early enroll.

"Oh, yeah, I'm 100% locked in," Lester said. "I'll be here January 2nd for early enrollment. My state game for high school is December 10th and then I'll be up here at Florida State. Other than being in the recruiting process, I'm 100% locked in with my team. I'll still go to see other games and enjoy the high school experience."

Lester has no other visits planned to other schools and plans to attend Florida State's last two home games, including what will be an intense matchup against rival Miami on Nov. 11.