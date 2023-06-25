JaLewis Solomon, a highly-sought-after 6-foot-1, 190-pound four-star Class of 2024 defensive back with 30 offers, has long been recruited by Florida State. And after a tremendous official visit to Tallahassee this weekend, the Seminoles appear to be on mind for the athlete.

“This visit was great. It was one to remember,” he said.

He said Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and South Carolina still play a factor, but that Florida State stands as his top choice right now.

“All I needed was this last visit, and they set it off. (Florida State) never disappointed me,” Solomon said.

He originally intended on making his final decision in July. That was before talking things over with his mother. Now, he will sit back and wait, making his commitment official in either August or early September.

Solomon said that he has enough information on all schools factoring into his final decision on hand, but the athlete will likely take one final official visit to Auburn during the season.

"They told me how big of a priority I was, and I just love it. I love the coaches in Tallahassee, and it always feels home every time I come back. I always feel like I’m a fit here,” he said.

Coach Mike Norvell left Solomon with the parting message that he has always been a big factor with what he is trying to build with the Seminoles.

“He (told) me I was always a big part of the program, and that to just (tell them) that whenever I’m ready to sign, to just come on,” Solomon said.

He discussed defensive (and all) strategy at length with coaches.

Solomon said he and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller continued their conversation about how he would be utilized in the Seminoles’ defensive scheme. His skillset would be utilized as a cornerback lining up in man-to-man defense.

But there could be more plans in the details.

“I could play nickel if I had to, so I’d be working both of those positions, and they said they could put my hands on the ball (in other ways),” he said. “(Kick off or punts returns) or anything for me to touch the ball,” he said.

Solomon said he’s willing to do anything to return the Seminoles back to the championship glory that Norvell is working to rekindle in Tallahassee.

“I can do anything to get the program back to the level that they used to be. I’m willing to do anything for this team,” Solomon said.

He continued the relationship-building process with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. during his latest visit, along with mapping out the playbook and how he would potentially fit into Florida State’s defensive scheme.

“We went over the playbook, and we watched film together. Like I said, I wrote down all of the plays, he was even (teaching) me the plays already. Our relationship is already tight,” he said.

What was most unique about Solomon’s latest visit to Tallahassee wasn’t a campus landmark or favorite eatery, but the continuation of a relationship-building process with potential future teammates, which is one that went well, he said.

“It feels like everybody was a brother to me. Like I said, I feel part of that, even (just) being out with the guys. The biggest thing was the relationship everybody had with each other,” Solomon said.

The relationships he forms with not only coaches but also players, will end up being the most important divide that draws the line for his commitment, and Florida State, who stands No. 1 in his recruitment, is doing this well.

"I’ll go anywhere where I feel like I’m wanted. Relationships (matter) to me. Seeing all of the guys together, I like the brotherhood I’m always seeing. I’ve got to go somewhere where I feel comfortable. I’ve got to go somewhere where I love the head coach and I have to love the people outside of football,” he said.

Even better was the fact his brother, mother, and two sisters joined him for the official visit.

“(That) was more than special,” Solomon said.