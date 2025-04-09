Four-star RB Damarius Yates soaks in first visit to FSU in nearly a year

Dekalb (Miss.) Kemper County RB Damarius Yates made his first trip to Tallahassee since June 2024. Plenty has changed since then, for Yates and Florida State.

The four-star was committed to Mississippi State last fall before decommitting. And FSU welcomed in new assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. The Seminoles also picked up a running back commitment from Amari Thomas in January.

Why did he visit FSU after such a long absence?

"Basically if things were still the same," Yates said.

And, yes, Yates confirmed. He's still interested in the Seminoles.

"I feel great about FSU," Yates said.