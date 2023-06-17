Florida State quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek said last weekend that he was heading to the Elite 11 Finals in Redondo Beach, Calif. this week with the goal of winning the MVP honor of the event. Kromenhoek may not have accomplished that feat, but the Savannah, Ga., three-star prospect held his own against the best quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class at the three-day, QB-centric competition. The FSU commit was named to the 2023 Elite 11 Saturday afternoon after a strong showing in the event Wednesday through Friday. Alabama QB commit Julien Sayin took home the MVP honor and the rest of the Elite 11 ranking isn't shared. But still, the FSU commit was among the top 11 quarterbacks of the 20-person field of the best quarterbacks in the 2024 class.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCT8J2Qh/CdkIQg8J2fkPCdn47wnZ+Q8J2fkSDwnZCE8J2Qi/Cd kIjwnZCT8J2QhCDwnZ+P8J2fjyDwn4+GPGJyPjxicj5MaXN0ZWQgYWxwaGFi ZXRpY2FsbHkuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kZzZwaFhncEdmIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGc2cGhYZ3BHZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGl0 ZTExIChARWxpdGUxMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9F bGl0ZTExL3N0YXR1cy8xNjcwMTMzNjQ5NDc4NDEwMjQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==