FSU 2024 quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek named to Elite 11
Florida State quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek said last weekend that he was heading to the Elite 11 Finals in Redondo Beach, Calif. this week with the goal of winning the MVP honor of the event.
Kromenhoek may not have accomplished that feat, but the Savannah, Ga., three-star prospect held his own against the best quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class at the three-day, QB-centric competition.
The FSU commit was named to the 2023 Elite 11 Saturday afternoon after a strong showing in the event Wednesday through Friday. Alabama QB commit Julien Sayin took home the MVP honor and the rest of the Elite 11 ranking isn't shared. But still, the FSU commit was among the top 11 quarterbacks of the 20-person field of the best quarterbacks in the 2024 class.
Kromenhoek, who Rivals ranks as the No. 24 dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class, has been committed to FSU since March of 2022 and announced two months ago that he's shutting his recruitment down and locked in with the Seminoles.
When he signs in December, he'll be the first quarterback named to the Elite 11 to sign with the Seminoles since Malik Henry in the 2016 class. Chris Parson made the Elite 11 last summer, but decommitted from FSU shortly after and Jeff Sims made the 2018 Elite 11 but didn't stay in FSU's class either, ending up at Georgia Tech.
Here was what Rivals analysts Adam Gorney and John Garcia Jr. said about Kromenhoek after the first day of the event, ranking him fourth out of 20 at that time: "The Florida State quarterback commitment, who looks the part of a classic QB1 at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds or so, showed the full arsenal throughout the circuit on day one. The throwing motion, velocity and accuracy were each easy to see to all three levels. He worked especially well to the middle of the field on the choice routes and deep digs the staff had him work through, with success stationary as well as on the move."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify