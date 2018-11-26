Ticker
FSU adds final game to 2019 football schedule: Alabama State

Ira Schoffel • Warchant.com
One of the main challenges for Willie Taggart in his first season as Florida State's head football coach was maneuvering through a schedule that was arguably the toughest in the country.

That won't quite be the case in 2019, although there will be plenty of quality opponents on tap.

After reaching an agreement with FCS opponent Alabama State to fill the 12th and final spot, the Seminoles' non-conference schedule will feature just one Power 5 opponent -- rival Florida. The other three non-conference games will come against Boise State, Louisiana-Monroe and Alabama State.

Two of those three will be played at home, and the other will be in Jacksonville.

The conference schedule should be plenty challenging, however, as seven of the eight opponents will be coming off of bowl appearances.

Here is a look at the Seminoles' newly finalized 2019 schedule (dates for most games have not yet been released):

2019 Conference Games
Date Opponent Location 2018 Record

TBA

Virginia

Charlottesville, Va.

7-5, 4-4 ACC

TBA

Miami

Doak Campbell

7-5, 4-4

TBA

N.C. State

Doak Campbell

8-3, 5-3

TBA

Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C.

6-6, 3-5

TBA

Boston College

Chestnut Hill, N.C.

7-5, 4-4

TBA

Clemson

Clemson, S.C.

12-0, 8-0

TBA

Louisville

Doak Campbell

2-10, 0-8

TBA

Syracuse

Doak Campbell

9-3, 6-2
Home Games in Bold
2019 Non-Conference Games
Date Opponent Location 2018 Record

Aug. 31

Boise State

Jacksonville

10-2

Sept. 7

Louisiana-Monroe

Doak Campbell

6-6

TBA

Alabama State

Doak Campbell

4-7

Nov. 30

Florida

Gainesville

9-3
Home Games in Bold

