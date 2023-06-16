FSU sports information

Florida State baseball signed five student-athletes Friday, coach Link Jarrett announced. Infielders Alex Lodise (North Florida) and Drew Faurot (UCF) join pitchers Ethan Chenault (UNC Wilmington), Cam Leiter (UCF) and Yoel Tejeda, Jr. (Florida).

“We are very excited to have these talented athletes join our program,” Jarrett said in a statement. “Their physical skills combined with their dedication and focus stood out to every member of our staff throughout the recruitment process.”

INF Alex Lodise | 6-1, 189, R/R, St. Augustine, Fla./Bartram Trail (North Florida)

Started all 55 games at shortstop for the Ospreys, hitting .306 with 51 runs, 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 63 RBI…drew 18 walks, was hit by five pitches and stole six bases…was a first-team All-ASUN selection and a unanimous ASUN All-Freshman Team pick…set the UNF freshman record for home runs, RBI and runs scored…was named the 2023 UNF Male Freshman of the Year…tied a UNF record with five hits against Eastern Kentucky (4/1) and set the UNF freshman record with five runs scored vs. Fairfield (3/11)…tied for eighth in the regular season among freshmen nationally with 16 home runs…led all ASUN freshmen with eight home runs and 39 RBI in conference play…had a season-long nine-game hitting streak in April and 17 multi-hit games…hit .393 with runners in scoring position…three-year letterwinner at Bartram Trail.

INF Drew Faurot | 6-3, 190, S/R, Tallahassee, Fla./Florida High (UCF)

Played in 58 games with 57 starts, hitting .252 with 41 runs, 53 hits, nine doubles, 15 home runs and 51 RBI…drew 26 walks, was hit by five pitches and stole five bases…unanimous selection to the AAC All-Freshman Team and Freshman All-American from Collegiate Baseball…set the UCF freshman home run record with his go-ahead blast against Wichita State on the final day of the regular season…career day against USF (4/23) with four hits, three runs and four RBI against the Bulls…had five four-RBI games and 10 multi-run games…hit two home runs at AAC-Champion Tulane (5/7)…four-year letterwinner at Florida High in baseball and football…Tallahassee native attended Florida High and dad Adam played baseball at Florida State and professionally with the Red Sox and Brewers organizations.

RHP Ethan Chenault | 6-5, 200, R/R, Forest, Va./Miller School (UNC Wilmington)

Compiled an 11-7 record, 4.75 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 115.2 innings over 64 appearances for the Seahawks…was 5-2 in 2023 with three saves and 59 strikeouts in 47.2 innings…helped lead UNCW to the CAA regular season and tournament championships and a spot in the Conway, S.C. Regional in 2023…honorable mention All-CAA honors as a junior…opponents hit just .221 against for his career…career-high 10 strikeouts against Middle Tennessee State (2/20/22)…coached by current FSU graduate assistant Seth Maness at UNCW in 2022…CAA Pitcher of the Week (5/16/22)…four-year letterwinner at the Miller School, where he was coached by former MLB All-Star Billy Wagner.

RHP Cam Leiter | 6-4, 195, R/R, Bayville, N.J./Central Regional High School (UCF)

Finished 3-2 with 4.92 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 56.2 innings over 15 appearances…started 14 games for the Knights…unanimous selection to the AAC All-Freshman Team…struck out career-best 11 batters in back-to-back starts against Tulane (5/7) and Cincinnati (5/13)…struck out nine in 7.0 shutout innings in AAC Tournament against the Bearcats (5/23)…first-team All-State in high school…0.89 ERA and 90 strikeouts as a senior, with a .479 batting average and eight home runs at the plate…dad Kurt Leiter played professionally in the Orioles organization, while uncles Al and Mark combined for 30 seasons in Major League Baseball…cousins Mark Jr. and Jack are in the Cubs and Rangers organizations, respectively.

RHP Yoel Tejeda, Jr. | 6-8, 215, S/R, Davie, Fla./North Broward Prep (Florida)

Was 2-0 with a 5.56 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 22.2 innings at Florida…earned victories against FAMU (4/18) and North Florida (4/25), allowing two runs over 8.0 innings…struck out a season-high four against Jacksonville (3/1) and UNF…made his collegiate debut with scoreless inning against Charleston Southern (2/18)…was selected in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates…four-year letterwinner at North Broward Prep…ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 52 player nationally and No. 12 recruit in Florida in 2022.