Lengthy three-star DB Sean Johnson sets spring visit, OV with Florida State

After offering Severn (MD.) Archbishop Spalding defensive back Sean Johnson in January, the Seminoles made the top ten list for the 6-2 and 195 pound corner.

Virginia, NC State, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Maryland, Penn State, Indiana, Michigan State and Syracuse also made the three-star's list after he received a flurry of offers to begin the new year.

Just a day after naming his top 10, Johnson has told the Osceola that he intends to officially visit Florida State during the June 13th weekend. He also has an additional trip planned to view a spring practice in the next few months.

Johnson has also set official visits to Wisconsin and NC State - on May 30 and June 6, respectively - with the possibility of other official visits to his top schools.

His spring visit to Florida State will be his first known visit to campus.

Below are the highlights from Johnson's junior season.