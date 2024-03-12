GAINESVILLE -- Entering Florida State baseball's game at Florida, the Seminoles had something to prove.

Yes, they had won each of their first 14 games. And, yes, they had scored seven or more runs in each of those 14 games, a program record.

And yet, there were still questions about how FSU's success would translate against tougher competition. So much so that one national outlet, D1Baseball, left FSU out of its top 25 rankings this week.

Consider Tuesday's game a message sent. The Seminoles (15-0) plated 12 runs on 13 hits, mashing the No. 8 Gators' pitching staff on the way to a 12-8 win at UF's Condron Family Ballpark, their first win in Gainesville since 2020.

It's the 10th time FSU has scored 10 runs in 15 games this season. And it's the first time FSU has scored 10 runs in a game at Florida since 2007.

"Clearly very proud of the guys. To walk in here against that caliber of team and essentially do things the way they had done them through the early part of the season was impressive," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said after the win. "Every phase of the game, I was impressed with how we handled ourselves."

FSU opened the scoring early with a three-spot in the second inning thanks to a sacrifice fly and a two-run error committed by Florida second baseman Cade Kurland on a grounder that should have been the third out.

The Seminoles added another run in the fourth that was set up by a hustle double from Drew Faurot and cashed in with an RBI single from Daniel Cantu.

FSU really broke the game open in the fourth inning on a three-run homer to right from right fielder James Tibbs III, his eighth home run of the season, to make it 7-0 Seminoles.

"When you can quiet it down a little bit and grab some sort of momentum, it's much more comfortable when you're playing with a lead. It opens some things up..." Jarrett said of the importance of a fast start. "It does give you more of an opportunity to breathe."

Florida responded with a five-run fourth inning to take a big chunk out of the FSU lead. All the runs were unearned thanks to a passed ball and four of them were scored on Kurland's grand slam.

However, FSU bounced back with five runs over the sixth and eighth innings to re-establish a seven-run lead at 12-5. The big hit over that stretch was a two-run double by shortstop Alex Lodise after Florida elected to intentionally walk the previous batter to bring him up.

FSU's trio of transfer infield additions (Faurot, Cantu and Lodise) made a major splash in their first game in the rivalry. They were a combined 7 for 10 with four doubles, five runs, five RBI and four walks.

"They just have good at-bats and a sense of what they're doing when they're up there..." Jarrett said. "You have to perform regardless of the opponent and the context in which you're competing. You just have to go play. Those three guys, they were nose to the grindstone and you saw some really good stuff."

Despite their individual efforts, it was an entire-lineup effort for FSU's offense, with eight of the nine members of the starting lineup coming through with at least one hit. On top of the 13 hits, FSU's lineup also worked nine walks against the Gators.



