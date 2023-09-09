Redshirt junior center Maurice Smith is in a boot and will not play in Florida State's home opener against Southern Miss on Saturday.

Smith started against LSU and played every snap. It was his 30th career start.

The 6-foot-3, 296-pound Smith started 12 games for FSU in 2022, and he was an honorable mention All-ACC pick.

In Smith's place, FSU will likely start Darius Washington. A redshirt junior, Washington has started at center, guard and tackle for the Seminoles in his career.

Another offensive lineman, Robert Scott, has not been observed pregame. Scott started 31 games, including the opener against LSU on Sunday.

FSU's starting offensive line will likely be (from left): Bless Harris, Casey Roddick, Washington, D'Mitri Emmanuel and Jeremiah Byers.

Wide receiver Kentron Poitier is also not dressed out.

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson is also observing but not dressed out.