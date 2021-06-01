FSU commit Travis Hunter talks 'Midnight Madness,' pursuit of top recruits

From the moment Florida State football coach Mike Norvell opened the doors to Doak Campbell Stadium at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, things were different. After a nearly 15-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA is once again allowing colleges to conduct in-person recruiting with prospects, and the Florida State Seminoles wasted no time getting started with their "Midnight Madness" event in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Elite prospects arrived at Doak Campbell Stadium from all over the country, and at the forefront as usual was five-star prospect and FSU commit Travis Hunter. ***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***



Five-star FSU commit Travis Hunter is working to help the Seminoles land a strong 2022 class. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The top-ranked "athlete" in the nation, Hunter was finally able to help the Seminoles' coaching staff impress other recruits by using his strong personal skills in person. "Oh, it's a blessing," Hunter said. "It's a blessing to get everybody here, talk to them in person, and see what we've got to offer." After a tour of Doak Campbell Stadium, players gathered on Bobby Bowden Field, where Norvell wowed them with a flashy entrance, complete with a souped-up new garnet-and-gold Polaris Slingshot. Once the players and their families arrived back in front of the stadium, the stylish ride reappeared in front of the pack. In it were just two passengers: Norvell and Hunter. "They see coach's new car," Hunter said with a smile. "So they see what we can do. … And it's fast. I was just in it." Hunter arrived at the Midnight Madness event alongside wide receiver/tight end Jaleel Skinner and spent a lot of time with the 2022 four-star. Hunter also had a few public messages for all undecided prospects that were in attendance on why FSU might be the school for them.