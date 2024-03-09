"It was pretty big," Wynn said on bringing his family. "Mom, it's her first time coming to a college. I like Florida State and I wanted to let her come see Florida State and see if she likes it too. It was important to bring my family in."

Florida State was the first school to offer Wynn, his visit in October was his first night game environment, and his visit on Saturday was the first visit that he has taken in the spring window. What's more, is that Saturday was also the first school that Wynn has taken his family along to see.

It's always good to be first with recruiting and while there may not yet be a definitive leader in his recruitment, Florida State continues to be the first to reach certain milestones with three-star defensive tackle Kevin Wynn .

"Everything went fantastic. I was able to sit down and talk to the whole coaching staff today and got to look around the whole facility and look at the things I wanted to look into."

In an interview with the Osceola in February, Wynn said that he wanted to focus on things outside of football during his visit. Since Wynn is heavily interested in becoming a dietitian, he got a sneak peek into how the team's nutritionist feeds the team.

"She broke down how they do things. She actually showed me a chart of supplements and what they in take. What we are supposed to take in and how we are supposed to eat our food. Stuff like that. It was very nice."

While Florida State was able to further build its relationship with Wynn on the visit, the coaching staff was also able to meet Wynn's family, which is very important to the Greensboro (Ga.) Greene County prospect.

"Florida State has been the first for a lot of things, the first to offer, contact, call, text - meet my mom. Not a lot of people have meet my mom or talk to my mom like that. They are building a relationship which is important because I'm a relationships person," Wynn said.

And what was her first impression of Florida State?

"She loved hearing Coach Norvell talk and hear what he had to say about everything. She loved seeing the people and was saying they were also great people to be around. She approves."

Wynn said that he plans to take an official visit to Florida State but was unsure whether or not there would be another visit in between. He is still debating on how quickly he wants to make a commitment and it will likely come down to when he wants to go on official visits across the country.