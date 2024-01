FSU NIL collective The Battle's End announced Monday afternoon that Payton will be returning to the Seminoles for his redshirt junior season next fall.

After originally announcing he would be entering the transfer portal, Florida State defensive end starter Patrick Payton is now running it back at FSU for the 2024 season.

Payton started all 14 games for FSU this season and led the Seminoles with 14.5 tackles for loss. He also had seven sacks (tied for second-most on the team), 44 tackles and 10 pass breakups in his first full season as a starter.

According to Pro Football Focus' records which go back to 2014, Payton's 10 batted passes this season are the most by any player in a single season.

Payton's return is important as it makes him the only returning starter for the Seminoles in 2024 at defensive line or linebacker.

He's the second player to announce his return through TBE on Monday along with offensive lineman Darius Washington and the fourth overall TBE announcement for 2024 along with running back Lawrance Toafili and safety Shyheim Brown.

Wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas also announced he is returning for 2024 after the Seminoles' Orange Bowl loss to Georgia.