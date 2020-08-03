The Seminoles don't yet have any DT commitments for the Class of 2021, but they are in the mix for several talented prospects, including some that are committed to other schools. Here is a thorough look at each of those prospects and where the Seminoles stand with each.

After breaking down our latest FSU Football Recruiting hot boards for each offensive position, now it's time to turn our attention to the defense -- specifically the defensive tackles.

The Skinny on DT Tywone Malone & FSU

We've said before that this recruitment is likely to be a long one as Malone has a lot of major programs pushing hard. I would say FSU and Ohio State are the schools he speaks with the most frequently. Texas A&M is up there as well in terms of interest, and it's important to remember that baseball is going to play a major factor in this one since he intends to play both sports in college.

While Ohio State obviously is in better shape than FSU right now from a football perspective, the Seminoles have a much better baseball program. So I think this one is still very much in the air. If FSU can put together a strong season in Mike Norvell's first campaign, that could mean good things for the 'Noles, who I hear feel very good about their relationship with Malone.

Malone wants to take his official visits, so this thing won't really take off until those visits happen. At that point, I think we'll get a better sense of who is out in front.