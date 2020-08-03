FSU DT Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top targets (8/3)
After breaking down our latest FSU Football Recruiting hot boards for each offensive position, now it's time to turn our attention to the defense -- specifically the defensive tackles.
The Seminoles don't yet have any DT commitments for the Class of 2021, but they are in the mix for several talented prospects, including some that are committed to other schools. Here is a thorough look at each of those prospects and where the Seminoles stand with each.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 3-5)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
OSU, A&M, Ole Miss, S Cal, Ala
|
FSU still making a strong charge here.
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on DT Tywone Malone & FSU
We've said before that this recruitment is likely to be a long one as Malone has a lot of major programs pushing hard. I would say FSU and Ohio State are the schools he speaks with the most frequently. Texas A&M is up there as well in terms of interest, and it's important to remember that baseball is going to play a major factor in this one since he intends to play both sports in college.
While Ohio State obviously is in better shape than FSU right now from a football perspective, the Seminoles have a much better baseball program. So I think this one is still very much in the air. If FSU can put together a strong season in Mike Norvell's first campaign, that could mean good things for the 'Noles, who I hear feel very good about their relationship with Malone.
Malone wants to take his official visits, so this thing won't really take off until those visits happen. At that point, I think we'll get a better sense of who is out in front.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
Ala, Aub, UGA
|
Hunter plans to officially visit FSU. Relationship with Haggins is strong here.
|
Kenny Dillingham,
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on DT Lee Hunter & FSU
Hunter is another highly rated prospect that isn't mentioned as much because he's committed to Auburn. From what we can gather from our Auburn connections, there's some disagreement about whether he sticks. Some are confident he'll be a Tiger, and others aren't quite so sure.
If there ends up being a flip, Alabama and FSU have been the main schools we've heard mentioned. Hunter speaks with the Seminoles' staff at least every other day, and I hear FSU has continued to turn up the heat. A major reason for the 'Noles' chances here is defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who has done a tremendous job of connecting with Hunter and his family -- well beyond just football.
That doesn't mean this is going to be an easy flip, however. And this is another recruitment you can expect to go down to the wire, as I fully expect that Hunter will take all five of his official visits. It's pretty obvious right now that that Auburn, FSU and Alabama are going to get visits. The key to this recruitment likely will come down to how the Tigers and Seminoles play on the field. If Auburn has a disappointing campaign and FSU shows real progress, that could change everything.
