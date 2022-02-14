FSU DT Hot Board: Seminoles pushing for athletic defensive tackles
With the 2022 recruiting class all wrapped up, Florida State's football coaches are full speed ahead when it comes to recruiting the Class of 2023.
FSU hosted a slew of 2023 visitors in January, and the Seminoles' coaches have been hitting the road as well. With that in mind, it's time to break down FSU's early Hot Board for that class. And we continue today with the defensive tackles.
We'll look at the top prospects on the Seminoles' board, how many players FSU could be taking at each position, and where things stand in each recruitment.
Earlier Hot Boards: Quarterbacks & Running backs | Wide receivers & tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive end |
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
OSU, PSU, Bama, UF, Mia
|
FSU has Walker very high on its board
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on FSU & Walker
Florida State's staff has already put a lot of time and effort into this recruitment, and his interest is quite high in the Seminoles, according to sources close to his recruitment. I hear he talks about FSU and Florida the most, but it's still early. USC, Michigan, Penn State, Alabama and Ohio State are also involved.
Walker has been on campus before, and I expect him to visit FSU again on March 5. He is really high on Odell Haggins and is well aware of the players Haggins has sent to the NFL.
|Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warmer
|
Aub, GT, Ark, A&M, Mia
|
FSU ties help. Just visited FSU in January.
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on FSU & Thomas
This is another defensive tackle to keep an eye on, and it definitely helps that FSU already has his close friend and 2022 OL signee Kanaya Charlton in the program. I would say the 'Noles are the teams trending in the best direction for Thomas, who visited FSU on the Jan. 22 weekend. He's also coming back to FSU in March, I'm told, and he likes the direction of the program under Mike Norvell.
Auburn, Georgia Tech and Arkansas are all involved here, and a little with Texas A&M and Alabama. But FSU has set the bar high among his spring visits so far. The key is going to be showing more progress as a team this fall.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news