FSU football players using social media to woo OL transfer candidate

Even after adding Notre Dame offensive line transfer Dillan Gibbons last week, the Florida State football staff is still in the market for another OL transfer for the 2021 season.
And that fact is clearly not lost on the Seminoles' players, some of whom have taken to social media to woo one of the newest and most impressive candidates on the market.
Shortly after former Marshall standout Cain Madden announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal, FSU players joined a slew of fans in encouraging him to strongly consider the Seminoles.
Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial !
Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. (Associated Press)
Madden was a three-year starter at guard for the Thundering Herd and earned second-team All-America honors this past season.
Here are tweets from QB McKenzie Milton, RB Jashaun Corbin and LB Amari Gainer: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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Madden also is being followed on Twitter by several members of the Seminoles' staff.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story. ---------------------------------------------------- Talk about this story with other Florida State sports fans in the Tribal Council