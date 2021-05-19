 FSU football players join online chorus pushing for OL transfer Cain Madden
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-19 15:32:35 -0500') }} football Edit

FSU football players using social media to woo OL transfer candidate

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Even after adding Notre Dame offensive line transfer Dillan Gibbons last week, the Florida State football staff is still in the market for another OL transfer for the 2021 season.

And that fact is clearly not lost on the Seminoles' players, some of whom have taken to social media to woo one of the newest and most impressive candidates on the market.

Shortly after former Marshall standout Cain Madden announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal, FSU players joined a slew of fans in encouraging him to strongly consider the Seminoles.

Don't miss out on our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Marshall offensive lineman Cain Madden entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. (Associated Press)

Madden was a three-year starter at guard for the Thundering Herd and earned second-team All-America honors this past season.

Here are tweets from QB McKenzie Milton, RB Jashaun Corbin and LB Amari Gainer:

Madden also is being followed on Twitter by several members of the Seminoles' staff.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State sports fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}