FSU football players using social media to woo OL transfer candidate

Even after adding Notre Dame offensive line transfer Dillan Gibbons last week, the Florida State football staff is still in the market for another OL transfer for the 2021 season.

And that fact is clearly not lost on the Seminoles' players, some of whom have taken to social media to woo one of the newest and most impressive candidates on the market.

Shortly after former Marshall standout Cain Madden announced on Wednesday that he is entering the transfer portal, FSU players joined a slew of fans in encouraging him to strongly consider the Seminoles.

