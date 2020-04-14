News More News
FSU Football Recruiting 2021 Hot Board: Top safety targets (4/14)

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

While face-to-face recruiting has been prohibited by the NCAA during the current coronavirus health crisis, that doesn't mean the recruiting process has come to a halt.

Football coaches at Florida State and other programs are still recruiting via phone calls and text messages, and there is still plenty of ground to cover as the Seminoles begin putting together their 2021 class. With that in mind, Warchant is taking a position-by-position approach to breaking down the Seminoles' current Hot Board.

These are the prospects we believe FSU is most interested in -- and has the best chance to land -- at the current time. As always, these lists are fluid and will change over time. This is where things stand as of late-March and early April 2020.

We wrap this series up with the safety position. Previous installments: Offensive line | QBs and RBs | WRs and TEs | Defensive tackles | Defensive ends | Linebacker | Cornerback |

SAFETIES (EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook on DB Dink Jackson
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Hot

Tenn, Lou

FSU has a commanding lead here. Will be on 'commit watch' next time he's able to visit campus.

Marcus Woodson

The Skinny on Jackson & FSU

Florida State fans have to be excited about where things sit with the former UF commitment. He visited FSU for both Junior Days earlier this year, and both visits couldn't have gone much better. Whenever he is able to get back on campus, the 'Noles will be in very good shape to possibly pick up a commitment.

Outlook on DB Ahmari Harvey 
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warmer

UF, UGA, Aub, A&M

A surprise visit to FSU has the 'Noles very much in the picture.

Marcus Woodson
{{ article.author_name }}