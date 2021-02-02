FSU Football Recruiting: Early 2022 Hot Board for DT/DE
The Florida State football team should put the finishing touches on its 2021 signing class with one or two additions on Wednesday, so we're already looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the class of 2022.
And today we focus on the defensive ends and defensive tackles.
In this early 2022 Hot Board, we take a look at the prospects high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
A&M, ISU, Neb
|
FSU offered this summer. Plans to visit FSU when open period returns.
|
Odell Haggins
The Skinny on FSU & DT Domonique Orange
Texas A&M and Iowa State grabbed Domonique Orange's attention early on, but it appears that Florida State has made up ground quickly since turning up the heat. Orange is very familiar with and intrigued by FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins' history of putting linemen in the league, and he insists that distance isn't a factor. From what we can tell, FSU and A&M have made the biggest impression so far.
|FSU Trending
|Schools
|Commentary
|Main recruiters
|
Warm
|
UK, IU, Ark, LSU, UGA
|
Ties with Johnson are there for the 'Noles. He wants to visit FSU soon.
|
David Johnson,
Odell Haggins
