 FSU Football's 2020 schedule is revised and released
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 08:07:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: FSU Football's revised 2020 schedule unveiled by ACC

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The Florida State football team's 2020 season originally was expected to kick off in Atlanta.

Instead, the Seminoles will open this season at home against ACC opponent Georgia Tech, and it will be the first of two consecutive games inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU will take on visiting Samford in Week Two. That is the Seminoles' lone non-conference opponent.

The Seminoles will round out the first month with back-to-back road trips to Miami and Notre Dame, with a bye week in between. The Seminoles' other bye week will take place between a road trip to Louisville and a home game against Pitt.

Here is a look at the Seminoles' complete 2020 schedule:

Sept. 12 - GEORGIA TECH

Sept. 19 - SAMFORD

Sept. 26 - Miami

Oct. 10 - Notre Dame

Oct. 17 - NORTH CAROLINA

Oct. 24 - Louisville

Nov. 7 - PITT

Nov. 14 - N.C. State

Nov. 21 - CLEMSON

Nov. 28 - VIRGINIA

Dec. 5 - Duke

* Games in ALL CAPS are at home.

---------------

{{ article.author_name }}