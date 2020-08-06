The Florida State football team's 2020 season originally was expected to kick off in Atlanta.

Instead, the Seminoles will open this season at home against ACC opponent Georgia Tech, and it will be the first of two consecutive games inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU will take on visiting Samford in Week Two. That is the Seminoles' lone non-conference opponent.

