Warchant TV: FSU Football's revised 2020 schedule unveiled by ACC
The Florida State football team's 2020 season originally was expected to kick off in Atlanta.
Instead, the Seminoles will open this season at home against ACC opponent Georgia Tech, and it will be the first of two consecutive games inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
FSU will take on visiting Samford in Week Two. That is the Seminoles' lone non-conference opponent.
The Seminoles will round out the first month with back-to-back road trips to Miami and Notre Dame, with a bye week in between. The Seminoles' other bye week will take place between a road trip to Louisville and a home game against Pitt.
Here is a look at the Seminoles' complete 2020 schedule:
Sept. 12 - GEORGIA TECH
Sept. 19 - SAMFORD
Sept. 26 - Miami
Oct. 10 - Notre Dame
Oct. 17 - NORTH CAROLINA
Oct. 24 - Louisville
Nov. 7 - PITT
Nov. 14 - N.C. State
Nov. 21 - CLEMSON
Nov. 28 - VIRGINIA
Dec. 5 - Duke
* Games in ALL CAPS are at home.