FSU football signee spotlight: LB Stephen Dix packs quite a punch
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., who committed to Florida State early in the recruiting process and stuck with the Seminoles after the coaching change. Dix signed with FSU during the early signing period in December, graduated early and then enrolled in January so that he could take part in spring drills.
Spring practice unfortunately was cut short, but Dix certainly showed that he belonged with this level of competition. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering he was a member of the Rivals250 and ranked the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country coming out of Orlando's Dr. Phillips High
Previous Signee Spotlights: OT Robert Scott | RB Corey Wren | QB Chubba Purdy | LB DJ Lundy | DB Sidney Williams | QB Tate Rodemaker | WR Darion Williamson | WR Bryan Robinson |
Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
The skinny on LB Stephen Dix Jr.
Mike Norvell and company did a very good job here of making sure that the coaching change didn't have a negative impact on his decision. Dix had long been sold on Florida State after making several visits to Tallahassee, and once he got to know Norvell and the new staff, there was never much doubt he would be a Seminole. Out of all the freshmen in this class, Dix might have the best chance to play substantially as a true freshman. He is obviously gifted physically, but he also has impressed teammates and coaches with his intelligence and desire to improve.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news