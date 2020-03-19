Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., who committed to Florida State early in the recruiting process and stuck with the Seminoles after the coaching change. Dix signed with FSU during the early signing period in December, graduated early and then enrolled in January so that he could take part in spring drills.

Spring practice unfortunately was cut short, but Dix certainly showed that he belonged with this level of competition. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering he was a member of the Rivals250 and ranked the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country coming out of Orlando's Dr. Phillips High

