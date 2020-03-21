FSU football signee spotlight: RB Webb could help FSU in run and pass game
Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.
Next up is running back La'Damian Webb, a junior college transfer who chose the Seminoles over Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma State and others. With star tailback Cam Akers leaving early for the NFL and questions surrounding Khalan Laborn, who was suspended late last season and also is coming off an injury, and Anthony Grant, who left the team to deal with personal issues in 2019, running back was a huge position of need in the 2020 recruiting class.
The Seminoles signed several players at that position, and Webb should be a major candidate for early playing time considering he is coming from the juco level. Webb originally signed with Mississippi State out of high school as a three-star prospect. When he signed with FSU in February, he hadn't yet been evaluated by Rivals as a juco player; he later was once again rated with three stars.
The skinny on RB La'Damian Webb
Florida State's coaches felt like they needed immediate help at running back, and Webb is a likely candidate to provide it. He was one of the nation's top junior college running backs this past season, rushing for more than 900 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he also proved to be a threat in the passing game. Webb caught 12 passes for 151 yards and two scores.
New FSU running backs coach David Johnson was key in this recruitment because he already had a previous relationship with Webb. And there's a very good chance that Webb will compete for the starting job this fall.
Laborn and Grant were both participating in spring practice before it was canceled, but Laborn still appeared to be rehabbing from an injury and Grant was working his way into shape after missing last season. It is still not known if Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin will be eligible to play this season or if he'll have to sit out one year.
