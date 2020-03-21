Warchant is taking a closer look at each of the Florida State football team's signees for the Class of 2020, with a combination of analysis from our Michael Langston as well as comments from head coach Mike Norvell and his position coaches.

Next up is running back La'Damian Webb, a junior college transfer who chose the Seminoles over Ole Miss, Missouri, Oklahoma State and others. With star tailback Cam Akers leaving early for the NFL and questions surrounding Khalan Laborn, who was suspended late last season and also is coming off an injury, and Anthony Grant, who left the team to deal with personal issues in 2019, running back was a huge position of need in the 2020 recruiting class.

The Seminoles signed several players at that position, and Webb should be a major candidate for early playing time considering he is coming from the juco level. Webb originally signed with Mississippi State out of high school as a three-star prospect. When he signed with FSU in February, he hadn't yet been evaluated by Rivals as a juco player; he later was once again rated with three stars.

