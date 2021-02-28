FSU Football spring preview: Talent, numbers improve at tight end
Florida State's spring football practice is scheduled to begin on March 9. Before the team hits the practice field, we will preview each position on offense and defense.
Today, we are focusing on the tight end position, which will be led in 2021 by returning starter Camren McDonald and should boast a much larger number of options.
Earlier Position Previews: Running back | Wide receiver | Offensive line | Quarterback |
Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial
It might not have been obvious from Mike Norvell's first season in Tallahassee, but tight ends play a huge role in his offense. When the Seminoles' head coach has the depth and talent he covets at that position, he uses them in a variety of ways and will sometimes play two or three tight ends at a time.
That wasn't always possible in 2020 due to a number of factors. The Seminoles lost their starting tight end from 2019 due to transfer, and the grad transfer they signed to help replace him -- former UCLA starter Jordan Wilson -- went down with a season-ending injury early in preseason camp.
Even with some limitations, the tight ends still had a productive season. Junior Camren McDonald, in his first year as a starter, caught 23 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in just nine games. At that rate, he likely would have had better statistics than former starter Tre' McKitty had during a normal 12- or 13-game season.
The only other tight end to record a catch, however, was freshman walk-on Preston Daniel, and he finished with just two receptions.
With Wilson coming back from injury, McDonald and the other tight ends all returning -- and a pair of promising 2021 additions coming on board -- the tight ends could begin to have the type of impact they did in Norvell's offenses at Memphis.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news