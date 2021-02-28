 Spring preview for FSU football team's tight end position in 2021
football

FSU Football spring preview: Talent, numbers improve at tight end

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Florida State's spring football practice is scheduled to begin on March 9. Before the team hits the practice field, we will preview each position on offense and defense.

Today, we are focusing on the tight end position, which will be led in 2021 by returning starter Camren McDonald and should boast a much larger number of options.

FSU tight end Camren McDonald hauls in a pass last season against Georgia Tech.
FSU tight end Camren McDonald hauls in a pass last season against Georgia Tech. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information/Don Juan Moore)

It might not have been obvious from Mike Norvell's first season in Tallahassee, but tight ends play a huge role in his offense. When the Seminoles' head coach has the depth and talent he covets at that position, he uses them in a variety of ways and will sometimes play two or three tight ends at a time.

That wasn't always possible in 2020 due to a number of factors. The Seminoles lost their starting tight end from 2019 due to transfer, and the grad transfer they signed to help replace him -- former UCLA starter Jordan Wilson -- went down with a season-ending injury early in preseason camp.

Even with some limitations, the tight ends still had a productive season. Junior Camren McDonald, in his first year as a starter, caught 23 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in just nine games. At that rate, he likely would have had better statistics than former starter Tre' McKitty had during a normal 12- or 13-game season.

The only other tight end to record a catch, however, was freshman walk-on Preston Daniel, and he finished with just two receptions.

With Wilson coming back from injury, McDonald and the other tight ends all returning -- and a pair of promising 2021 additions coming on board -- the tight ends could begin to have the type of impact they did in Norvell's offenses at Memphis.

