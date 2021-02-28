It might not have been obvious from Mike Norvell's first season in Tallahassee, but tight ends play a huge role in his offense. When the Seminoles' head coach has the depth and talent he covets at that position, he uses them in a variety of ways and will sometimes play two or three tight ends at a time.

That wasn't always possible in 2020 due to a number of factors. The Seminoles lost their starting tight end from 2019 due to transfer, and the grad transfer they signed to help replace him -- former UCLA starter Jordan Wilson -- went down with a season-ending injury early in preseason camp.

Even with some limitations, the tight ends still had a productive season. Junior Camren McDonald, in his first year as a starter, caught 23 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in just nine games. At that rate, he likely would have had better statistics than former starter Tre' McKitty had during a normal 12- or 13-game season.

The only other tight end to record a catch, however, was freshman walk-on Preston Daniel, and he finished with just two receptions.

With Wilson coming back from injury, McDonald and the other tight ends all returning -- and a pair of promising 2021 additions coming on board -- the tight ends could begin to have the type of impact they did in Norvell's offenses at Memphis.