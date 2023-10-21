"Ain't nobody started pointing fingers or nothing," Pritchard said. "They just came together and played. I love it."

For the 2025 prospect from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole High, it was the way the Florida State comes together during adversity that made him sure FSU was for him.

Four-star LB Ethan Pritchard knew he was going to commit to the Seminoles while he was driving to campus for his visit on Saturday.

According to Pritchard, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell was "ecstatic" when he told him of his commitment.

Pritchard also got to witness the breaking of the rock in the locker room after the Seminoles 38-20 victory against No. 16 Duke.

"That was my first time ever seeing it in person," Pritchard said. "That was really crazy."

When asked about the current linebackers on the team, Pritchard felt like there were many similarities between him and Kalen DeLoach.

"I feel like me and him play the same really," he said. "How he moves, how he can cover angles and the run at the same time."

Pritchard is ranked as the 11th-best linebacker in the class of 2025 and is ranked as the 232nd-best overall prospect in his class.

He holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, LSU and Miami among others.