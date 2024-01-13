Florida State picked up its first ACC win on the road. And now a 10th victory of the season, already surpassing the 2022-23 total.

Primo Spears scored 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting as the Seminoles picked up a fourth straight ACC win, defeating Notre Dame 67-58 on Saturday afternoon. Spears has scored in double figures in seven of eight games, and he had a clutch drive to the basket late where he finished with a spin move and a floater to keep the Fighting Irish from rallying.

While the offensive production was balanced, defense (and depth) again made a difference. Jamir Watkins had 12 points and four of FSU’s nine steals. Baba Miller had just five points but pulled down nine rebounds and had three of the Seminoles’ seven blocks.

Jalen Warley had 10 points and four rebounds, while Darin Green Jr. added 10 points and five rebounds for FSU (10-6, 4-1 ACC). Taylor Bowen also had 10 productive minutes, scoring five points and pulling down six rebounds.

"When the game was on the line I thought we really came together and executed down the stretch and gave ourselves a chance to come away with a road victory," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "There’s no doubt that we have a lot of room for improvement. There were a lot of heroes."

FSU shot 25 of 64 (39.1 percent) from the floor and 4 of 14 (28.6 percent) from 3-point range. And the Seminoles were quite good at the line, making 13 of 15 (86.7 percent).

While Notre Dame took the rebounding edge 39-38 by a slim margin, the Seminoles had 12 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points.

FSU also produced 25 bench points, led by Spears’ 13 points in 19 minutes.

Markus Burton scored 20 points on 8 of 14 shooting for Notre Dame (7-10, 2-4).

FSU has now defeated Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Notre Dame since the start of 2024.

“We got a great group of guys in the locker room, just the buy in after having a cold stretch in the middle of December,” Spears said on TV after the game. “Just rallying the guys together. We’re meshing at the right time.”