Florida State moved up one spot to No. 4 in the coaches' poll following Saturday's win over Virginia Tech.

Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State remain the top three teams. The Seminoles benefitted from Texas' loss to Oklahoma. Other ranked teams of note: No. 12 North Carolina (5-0), No. 15 Louisville (6-0) and No. 18 Duke (4-1).

FSU (5-0) next plays host to Syracuse on Saturday at noon (ABC).

There are 11 unbeaten ranked teams in the top 25. Miami dropped out of the poll following its stunning loss to Georgia Tech.

The Seminoles moved up to No. 4 in the Football Writers' Association top 16.

Later on Sunday, the AP poll will be released.

The first College Football Playoff standings will be released on Oct. 31.