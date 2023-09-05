Florida State vaulted four spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 4 following the 45-24 win over LSU on Sunday night. The Tigers slid to No. 14.

The top five was Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, FSU and Ohio State.

In the coaches' poll, the Seminoles are ranked No. 5. Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State are the top four.

This is the first time FSU is ranked in the top 5 since the preseason in 2017.

Clemson fell to No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the coaches' poll after a 28-7 loss at Duke on Monday.

No. 17 UNC and No. 21 Duke are also ranked in the AP poll. In the coaches' poll, the Tar Heels are No. 16 and the Blue Devils are No. 24.

The Football Writers Association of America Super 16 poll has FSU at No. 4.