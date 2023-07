A day after announcing he was de-committed from USC, class of 2024 offensive tackle prospect Manasse Itete announced on Saturday that he has committed to Florida State. FSU was thought to be one leader's in Itete's recruitment along with Miami and Utah prior to committing to USC in early June. Itete committed to USC after his official visit with the Trojans during the first week in June and subsequently cancelled his plans to visit FSU late last month. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound rising senior from Modesto (Calif.) Central Catholic High is originally from the Republic of the Congo.

FSU now has three high school offensive lineman committed to sign with FSU later this year. Jonathan Daniels and Tye Hylton committed to the Seminoles earlier this month. Itete gives FSU 19th high school commitments for its 2024 class. With the addition of Itete after Charles Lester joined the class Friday night, FSU's 2024 class is back up to 9th in the Rivals class rankings.

Osceola Football Analyst Pat Burnham's thoughts on Itete's HUDL highlights: "The first thing you notice after his size is the raw potential of Itete. He is extremely athletic for his size. He has outstanding feet, very good lateral movement, above average speed and is a physical player. Has long arms, which are an asset in pass protection. He does have a tendency to play with a narrow base but that will improve with reps. I believe he is a better prospect than Nyier Daniels, who chose to commit to Georgia over FSU. Itete is a guy who could compete for playing time as early as his redshirt freshman season."