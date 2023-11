Florida State retains its No. 4 spot in the coaches' poll and the AP top 25 following a 27-20 win over Miami.

FSU (10-0) finished off its first perfect ACC regular season since 2014.

One of the biggest movers this week is Louisville, which moved up two spots to No. 9 in both polls. The Cardinals (9-1) will clinch a trip to the ACC championship game with a win at Miami this weekend.

The Seminoles will face North Alabama on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. (CW Network) before wrapping up the regular season at Florida.

A third edition of the College Football Playoff standings will be released on Tuesday evening.